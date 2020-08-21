https://www.theblaze.com/news/wonder-woman-1984-director-villain-trump

The villain in the upcoming comic book movie “Wonder Woman 1984” is partly inspired by President Donald Trump, but the film’s director insists, “It’s not about being political.”

Patty Jenkins directed the 2017 blockbuster “Wonder Woman” that made over $821 million at the international box office, and returns to direct the sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984.”

While discussing the upcoming DC Comics sequel about the superhero from the island nation of Themyscira, Jenkins gave some insight into one of the movie’s villains, Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal of “Narcos” and “Game of Thrones” fame.

Jenkins was asked by Screen Rant if President Trump was an inspiration for Maxwell Lord.

“He’s one of them,” Jenkins said. “I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is [an influence], but I’m not trying to make…We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan.”

“I don’t want to get political, it’s not about being political,” Jenkins asserts.

“So, yes, Trump’s definitely one of the people that we looked at, but it’s any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the ’80s,” she said. “Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways.”

“Yeah, I don’t have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world, but I think that the world all needs the same political message,” Jenkins adds. “Everybody needs to look at themselves right now, and our politics, our belief system of excess.”

The 49-year-old director said that the villain is also based on disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, but when he was younger.

The official DC Comics website bio of Maxwell Lord:

Though he may appear to be little more than a greasy businessman, the manipulative Maxwell Lord has been the ringmaster of the Justice League, the world’s greatest spymaster, and an apocalyptic threat to metahumankind.

Like many of the most successful and influential people in the DC Universe, Maxwell Lord IV was born into money. His father was the CEO of a highly profitable but morally suspect pharmaceutical company, and when he killed himself upon discovering that they were releasing carcinogenic products, his surviving son resolved to put the family coffers to better use. With the aid of an alien computer he had discovered on his own expeditions, Lord took it upon himself to establish a new Justice League of metahumans and capable vigilantes: one which would not just represent America, but function internationally. Maxwell Lord also discovered that he possessed the ability to manipulate the minds of others. Unfortunately, the use of these powers came with a deadly side effect that aggravated a brain tumor, causing him to bleed from the nose and eventually leading to his presumed death.

One scene in the “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer shows a large wall that stretches for miles being obliterated, whether that is a reference to President Trump’s border wall that he has made one of his paramount campaign promises is not specified. There is also a fight scene that takes place in the White House where Wonder Woman battles Secret Service agents.

The movie’s other villain is Cheetah, portrayed by comedic actress Kristen Wiig.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was scheduled to be released in June of this year, but was delayed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic closing U.S. movie theaters.

