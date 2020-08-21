https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/21/youre-welcome-greg-gutfeld-levels-brian-stelters-book-brag-with-a-hilarious-reality-check/

CNN’s media correspondent/designated Fox News obsessor Brian Stelter is waiting to watch his new book climb the charts, and he wanted Greg Gutfeld, who has his own book out, to know all about it:

Stelter stuck out his chin a little too far and a knockout followed:

Stelter couldn’t have done it without Gutfeld and Fox News, that’s for sure!

In fairness to Stelter’s obsessive focus on Fox News, who would want to read a book about CNN?

