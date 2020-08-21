https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/21/youre-welcome-greg-gutfeld-levels-brian-stelters-book-brag-with-a-hilarious-reality-check/

CNN’s media correspondent/designated Fox News obsessor Brian Stelter is waiting to watch his new book climb the charts, and he wanted Greg Gutfeld, who has his own book out, to know all about it:

HOAX is climbing up Amazon’s new releases chart… I’m coming for you, @GregGutfeld… Submit your preorder receipt to enter the book launch sweepstakes: https://t.co/A2LMt0L0TF pic.twitter.com/gcIx3ZXPa8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2020

Stelter stuck out his chin a little too far and a knockout followed:

he had to write the book about me in order to get the book deal. so you’re welcome Brian. https://t.co/2QdT4KR6Nm — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 21, 2020

Stelter couldn’t have done it without Gutfeld and Fox News, that’s for sure!

why do I get the feeling this is turning into a little bit of a “Fatal Attraction”/stalking story as far as the CNN Hall Monitor’s fixation on all things FNC is concerned…. Greg… please keep an eye on your pet bunny rabbit… #fluffysheadisonaswivelforsure 🐇🤪 — karen otto (@kayostweet) August 21, 2020

In fairness to Stelter’s obsessive focus on Fox News, who would want to read a book about CNN?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

