(TOWN HALL) Massachusetts officials announced on Wednesday that all students in the state are now required to get the flu vaccine before Dec. 31 in order to enter school in January of next year. The new mandate makes Massachusetts the first state to require students to receive the flu vaccine to enroll in schools.

“The new vaccine requirement is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from the state’s Department of Public Health said.

