https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/actress-attends-illegal-church-service-god-given-right-able-worship-god-freely/

(LIFESITE NEWS) Christian actress Sam Sorbo, the wife of actor Kevin Sorbo — of God’s Not Dead and Hercules fame — told LifeSiteNews after attending an illegal church service in California that it’s her “God-given right to be able to worship God freely.”

Godspeak Calvary Chapel in California has kept its doors open despite liberal Democratic governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order banning indoor worship services across the state. Several Christians who have been attending the mega-church in recent weeks spoke to LifeSite’s Lisa Stover. One of them was Sam Sorbo, an actress, author, and mother of three children.

“It’s my God-given right to be able to worship God freely, and it’s protected by the Constitution,” Sorbo stated.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

