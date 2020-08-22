https://www.theblaze.com/news/rose-mcgowan-blasts-democrats-dnc

Actress Rose McGowan made it clear in recent days that she will not be fawning over the Democratic Party, after going viral for blasting them as ineffective on Thursday and slamming party elites by name regarding sexual assault allegations on Friday.

What are the details?

McGowan—one of

several women who has accused Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein of raping her—tweeted Friday night:

“I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s exposé of [Harvey Weinstein] with one call from her spokesperson. I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others) speak. You want me to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil. You can hide behind your convenient morality. I won’t.”

The actress was pointing to the fact that former President Bill Clinton has faced several accusations of sexual misconduct over his decades in public service, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was accused earlier this year of sexually assaulting one of his Senate aides, Tara Reade, in 1993.

McGowan was responding after falling under attack from fellow leftists after she criticized the DNC on the last day of its convention.

She tweeted Thursday, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf***ers.”

McGowan even ended up battling it out with fellow big-name actresses Alissa Milano and Patricia Arquette. She was lambasted and accused of helping President Donald Trump by her rhetoric.

The actress reminded her critics, “I wrote an anti-Trump open letter to the media in 2014. I support no rapists. Your mainstream media built him. I was made fun of by BOTH sides for writing this. So all of you saying I’m helping Trump get elected can suck it.”

McGowan declared herself “an equal opportunity hater,” saying “voters/cult members have been hoodwinked for years into believing they have to live with a lesser of two evils. Wake up. Demand more.”

