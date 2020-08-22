https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/actress-rose-mcgowan-continues-lambasting-democrats/

(THE BLAZE) Actress Rose McGowan made it clear in recent days that she will not be fawning over the Democratic Party, after going viral for blasting them as ineffective on Thursday and slamming party elites by name regarding sexual assault allegations on Friday.

McGowan—one of several women who has accused Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein of raping her—tweeted Friday night:

“I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s exposé of [Harvey Weinstein] with one call from her spokesperson. I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others) speak. You want me to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil. You can hide behind your convenient morality. I won’t.”

