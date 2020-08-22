https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/22/ag-hamilton-debunks-bombshell-news-report-showing-mail-sorting-machines-in-a-parking-lot/

Heather Walker of WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids finally made it big with a report earlier this week showing mail-sorting machines in the parking lot of a postal sorting facility in Grand Rapids. Her tweet currently has more than 30,000 retweets and was spread around by actor John Cusak.

.@USPS GR Patterson location has pieces of the mail sorting machines out in the parking lot. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/OuugjhTbfE — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020

Here’s AG with the rest of the story:

Several Dems used this video a few days ago as evidence to support their baseless conspiracy about the USPS somehow helping Trump rig the election, but the machines in this video are flat sorters that are only used to sort large items like magazines, not normal mail or ballots. https://t.co/iFqN8Bxa3v — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 23, 2020

Here was my post on the entire saga from yesterday’s AG Report. https://t.co/Sb5wem8YVv pic.twitter.com/uIwuu3i1hW — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 23, 2020

It would be cool if we had a group of people who did reporting and that could explain things like this. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) August 23, 2020

Instead we have conspiracy nutters shitting themselves. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) August 23, 2020

Facts don’t matter to the broken — Jarrel Watkins (@iamjarrel) August 23, 2020

Remember journalists are experts. Remember this gem? pic.twitter.com/gR10G2CgWT — Just my Opinions (@JustMyOpinions4) August 23, 2020

Well, facts are not always welcome when a political point is being made. — Frank Hagan (@FrankFshagan) August 23, 2020

They don’t care — KJE (@kevcol12) August 23, 2020

And yet no flag from Twitter about it not being accurate. — Alex Ward (@poolboy88) August 23, 2020

And really, what did they think would happen when they encouraged everyone to go, as much as possible, paperless. — NotJohn (@NotJohn19164199) August 23, 2020

That and the fact USPS has been transitioning from letter sorters to package sorters upon recommendation from USPS OIG as efficiency and cost cutting measure. — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) August 23, 2020

Do all of you morons out there know that there is hardly any real mail that goes out??? You know what the UPSP delivers now is all of your stupid amazon packages!!! They took out sorting machines to sort packages!!! How come no one is talking about that????! — Carole P (@CaroleP16) August 23, 2020

Trump is preventing Democrats from getting their magazines! — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) August 23, 2020

Interesting that the people talking about the post office actually know absolutely nothing about it. — The Walking Dude (@clc51651) August 23, 2020

Problem is, the normal everyday person doesn’t know that. And, unfortunately, believes everything they see on tv and what their moronic reps tell them. — jason talley (@talleywacker14) August 23, 2020

This is genuinely sick. I think I actually find this more sordid and less justified than people getting paranoid about an obscure restaurant they never heard of before. You only need to not be concussed to know there isn’t a USPS conspiracy, yet here we are. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) August 23, 2020

I can only think Democrats want their voters to vote early before the debates. It doesn’t seem smart for them to scare their voters away from voting by mail. — We Are Home 🦇 🔔🦇 (@WeAreHomeNow) August 23, 2020

Tomorrow she uncovers the sorting machines were removed in order to install printing presses for Trump ballots. #pulitzerinthemaking — J Timmons (@ce_person) August 23, 2020

OMG they’re putting mail sorting machines IN CAGES!!! How could they? — CreepyJoe’s Eye (@AvetMag) August 23, 2020

And pulling mailboxes out of the ground and just dumping them in a pile … of other old mailboxes to be refurbished and powder coated.

This news station also did a series on one of their reporters who was very sick at the beginning this pandemic. It was very dramatic and went on for two weeks. His tests came back negative. — 🤔 (@Einsteinssocks) August 23, 2020

