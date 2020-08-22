https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/22/ag-hamilton-debunks-bombshell-news-report-showing-mail-sorting-machines-in-a-parking-lot/

Heather Walker of WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids finally made it big with a report earlier this week showing mail-sorting machines in the parking lot of a postal sorting facility in Grand Rapids. Her tweet currently has more than 30,000 retweets and was spread around by actor John Cusak.

Here’s AG with the rest of the story:

And pulling mailboxes out of the ground and just dumping them in a pile … of other old mailboxes to be refurbished and powder coated.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...