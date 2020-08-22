https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2020/08/22/update-7/

By Daniel Alman (aka Dan from Squirrel Hill)

August 22, 2020

You can read my original post about this, and see links to my first six updates, at After selling more than 1,500 copies of my first Obama e-book over the past four years, amazon has withdrawn it from sale, and refuses to explain why

And now, on with my seventh update:

I recently received the following email from amazon. The bolding is mine:

Kindle Direct Publishing

Wed 8/19/2020 1:06 PM

Hello,

We discovered territory selections are preventing the following book(s) from being available in any Amazon marketplace:

The Least Transparent Administration in History by Daniel Alman (ID: PRI-YVE214K3B8S)

In order to publish the book(s), please take one of the following actions on your territory selections:

Option 1: Public Domain Titles

1. Review your selected territories to ensure they’re correct, make any necessary updates

2. Resubmit your book(s) for publishing

3. Reply to kindlecontent-review@amazon.com with the following information:

Original work information:

1. Author name(s) (all):

2. Author date(s) of death (all):

3. Initial publication date:

4. Initial publication country:

5. Website link(s) to confirm:

If the book is translated, provide the requested information for both the original and translated work.

If your title(s) isn’t in the public domain in the selected territories, please reply to kindlecontent-review@amazon.com with valid written documentation showing you have the right to publish the book(s) in all selected territories.

Option 2: Titles under Copyright

1. Review your selected territories to ensure they’re correct, make any necessary updates

2. Resubmit your book(s) for publishing

If your territory selections are already correct, please reply to kindlecontent-review@amazon.com after resubmitting your book(s) to confirm the selection.

Important note about European Union (EU) availability:

For European Union sales, in order for a KDP paperback title to be available in one European Union country, you must make the book(s) available in all European Union countries.

If your book(s) is not in the public domain, or you don’t have publishing rights in any one of those countries, then none of the European Union countries should be selected as territories.

For a list of European Union countries, visit Help:

https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G201834280

If you have questions or believe you’ve received this email in error, please email us at kindlecontent-review@amazon.com.

Thanks for using Amazon KDP.

That bolded part is very peculiar, because when I originally published the book more than four years ago, I told them that I was the author, and that I owned the copyright. Since then, the book has sold more than 1,500 copies.

But now, all of a sudden, after more than four years, and after selling more than 1,500 copies, they have decided that I no longer own the copyright to my book which I wrote.

I responded to them with the following:

August 19, 2020

amazon KDP

I own the copyright because I am the author.

All of the territories are correct.

Daniel Alman

However, my book is still banned.

