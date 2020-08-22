https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/aoc-says-she-would-have-handled-democratic-convention-differently?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that the Democratic National Convention focused on reaching undecided “white moderates,” and suggested that if she were running the show she would have taken a different approach.

“Would I have done things differently? Of course. But as a young progressive Latina I know I was not the target audience for this convention. The target audience for this convention was white moderates who aren’t sure who they’re voting for in November,” she wrote on her Instagram story, according to Fox News.

“Do I agree with centering the programming on that audience? Not necessarily. I think we could have done more to rally turnout enthusiasm from our party’s base,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I can also respect that the folks who won the nomination get to call the shots.”

The New York congresswoman, one of the four progressive House members that comprise “the squad,” pushed back this week against the idea that a Biden administration would be constrained in its ability to spend. She called for the opposite approach.

“We need massive investment in our country or it will fall apart. This is not a joke. To adopt GOP deficit-hawking now, when millions of lives are at stake, is utterly irresponsible,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to comments made by former Sen. Ted Kaufman.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during an interview on Thursday said that he thinks the Democratic convention should have included remarks from more progressives.

“They should have had more progressives speaking, giving them speaking spots,” Sanders said during an interview with Washington Post Live, according to Fox News. “If your question is, ‘Should progressives, Alexandria and others, receive more time?’ Yes, I do think so, absolutely.”

