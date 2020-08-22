https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/ap-fact-check-finds-trump-distorts-the-truth-with-claim-under-god-was-omitted-from-pledge-recitations-at-dem-convention-because-it-only-happened-twice-during-caucuses/

As we told you earlier, Snopes went above and beyond the call of “fact-checker” duty to rule a claim from President Trump as false when in fact they admitted it was true.

Next up in the spin parade: The Associated Press:

Trump’s claim the Democrats omitted God from The Pledge of Allegiance distorts what happened. “Under God” was included in the pledge recited on all four convention nights and omitted during two caucuses before evening conventions started. #APFactCheck https://t.co/1q4HfpGtaE — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) August 22, 2020

That’s certainly a bit better than the Snopes approach, but it still leaves plenty to be desired:

These kinds of fact checks are misleading garbage. What Trump said was essentially accurate but because he didn’t include all possible exculpatory context, he gets dinged. Whatever. https://t.co/hn6LXi8tma — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 22, 2020

So this isn’t a fact-check. It’s an “our enemy is always wrong” check. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 22, 2020

“It distorts what happened because yes, it did happen but we still hate him” https://t.co/OCgdQCTOeS — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 22, 2020

That pretty much sums up what happened.

So it wasn’t “omitted.” It was just “not included.” Right, you straight shooters, you? — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 22, 2020

So you’re saying it was omitted? https://t.co/qiR2O03il3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2020

So you’re saying they did omit it at least twice…. https://t.co/VeB4E3WRxF — Paul B (@Paulyb19792) August 22, 2020

Fact-checkers must have to take a lot of Dramamine to avoid getting nauseous from all their spin.

No, it doesn’t. It’s factually accurate, given what you describe. Democrats did indeed omit the pledge. You just said so. — DCD (@DCDude1776) August 22, 2020

“False (but kinda true)” is the fact-checker way in the era of Trump.

