https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/ap-fact-check-finds-trump-distorts-the-truth-with-claim-under-god-was-omitted-from-pledge-recitations-at-dem-convention-because-it-only-happened-twice-during-caucuses/

As we told you earlier, Snopes went above and beyond the call of “fact-checker” duty to rule a claim from President Trump as false when in fact they admitted it was true.

Next up in the spin parade: The Associated Press:

That’s certainly a bit better than the Snopes approach, but it still leaves plenty to be desired:

That pretty much sums up what happened.

Fact-checkers must have to take a lot of Dramamine to avoid getting nauseous from all their spin.

“False (but kinda true)” is the fact-checker way in the era of Trump.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...