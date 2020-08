https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/asteroid-2018vp1-nasa-near-objects/2020/08/22/id/983450

A 6½-foot asteroid is going to hurl near Earth on the day before the election Nov. 2, , according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The object is known as 2018VP1, which is named after the year it was discovered.

NASA shows it has just a 0.41% chance of impacting the Earth.

