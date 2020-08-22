https://thehill.com/media/513249-barr-asked-rupert-murdoch-to-muzzle-fox-news-commentator-napolitano-book

Attorney General William BarrBill BarrHillicon Valley: Hackers eye students returning to virtual classes as easy targets | Postmaster General testifies ballots will be prioritized | Shipt acknowledges tipping error, will begin quarterly reviews Barr opposes possible Trump pardon for Snowden Justice Department to seek death penalty for Boston bomber: report MORE allegedly told Rupert Murdoch to “muzzle” Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano Andrew Peter NapolitanoFox’s Napolitano: Portland needs ‘to throw the mayor out’ Fox’s Napolitano rips ‘unconstitutional’ Trump crackdown on Portland: ‘Just plain wrong’ Fox News’s Napolitano calls SCOTUS tax rulings a defeat for Trump MORE during a meeting last year, according to a forthcoming book written by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.

The book, titled, “Hoax: Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Biden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Warren calls for Postal Service board members to fire DeJoy or resign MORE, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” is set to be released Tuesday. It claims that Barr made the request to Murdoch during a meeting at the media mogul’s New York home in October 2019, the Guardian reported.

Stelter, citing an unnamed source in his forthcoming book, claims that the president was “was so incensed by the judge’s TV broadcasts that he had implored Barr to send Rupert a message in person … about ‘muzzling the judge’. [Trump] wanted the nation’s top law enforcement official to convey just how atrocious Napolitano’s legal analysis had been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Napolitano has previously knocked the president.

Earlier this year, he slammed the Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement to Portland amid violent protests in the city, with the analyst calling the move “unconstitutional” and “just plain wrong.”

Napolitano called Trump’s acquittal during his impeachment proceedings in the Senate a “personal victory” for the president but a “legal assault on the Constitution,” among other criticisms during Trump’s time in office.

The CNN reporter added that Barr’s message “carried a lot of weight,” but “no one was explicitly told to take Napolitano off the air,” according to the Guardian.

However, Stelter claims that Napolitano was not included in some coverage of the impeachment proceedings against the president, amid other changes at the outlet.

The 2019 meeting between Barr and Murdoch was reported at the time, though it remained unclear what was specifically discussed.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department and Fox News for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

