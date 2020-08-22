https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-absolutely-keeping-open-possibility-serving-two-terms-office?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, the 77-year-old would turn 78 before his 2021 inauguration, making him the oldest president elected to serve a first term in office—but during a recent interview, Biden said he would leave open the possibility of serving a second term.

Biden said “absolutely,” when ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir asked if he were keeping the door open to potentially serving two terms if elected this year.

Currently, President Trump holds the position of the oldest president elected to a first term. He was 70-years-old when he won the 2016 election and was inaugurated in 2017.

Ronald Reagan was 69 when he was first elected. At 77-years-old he was the oldest president when he departed the presidency. If Trump secures and serves a second term he will become the oldest president to depart from the office.

