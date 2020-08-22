https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/biden-faces-new-plagiarism-accusation/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Joe Biden is facing accusations he plagiarized a section of the acceptance speech he gave at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

While the 77-year-old was widely praised for the 25-minute address, several Canadians claimed that some of his lines sounded suspiciously similar to those penned by politician, Jack Layton.

Layton served as the leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party from 2003 until his death in 2011. Prior to his passing, at the age of 61, Layton penned a letter, which read in part: ‘Love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.’

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

