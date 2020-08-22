https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-says-he-did-not-feel-pressure-pick-black-woman-his-vice?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden during an interview said that he did not feel pressure to select a black woman to join him on the Democratic ticket.

Bided previously pledged that he would choose a female running mate, and earlier this month announced that he had picked California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“No, I didn’t feel pressure to select a black woman,” Biden said in response to a question from ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“The government should look like the people, look like the country,” Biden said. “Fifty-one percent of the people in this country are women,” he added, noting, an “old expression goes, ‘women hold up half the sky,’ and in order to be able to succeed you’ve got to be dealt in across the board.”

He described Harris as “an incredible woman,” and said that choosing her “just seemed to fit the closest and the best,” though he noted that there were other well-qualified candidates.

