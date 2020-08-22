https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-ten-commissioner-chancellors-cancel-fall-sports-just-plain-dumb/

It’s now clear that the dumbest kids in class have taken over the institutions of the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten decided to postpone all fall sports recently based on a clearly political decision. ESPN reported:

The Big Ten has faced significant backlash over the timing of the decision, which came just six days after the league announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule on the Big Ten Network. Coaches, athletic directors, fans and parents have publicly and privately expressed frustration and outrage at a lack of communication and explanation about the about-face.

To hell with Big Ten football – it only brings in massive revenues that support the institutions in the league for the entire year. Students, families and athletes are livid.

The postponements are not surprising when you read the message Big Ten Commissioner Keven Warren shared following the death of George Floyd:

On Monday, May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a proud Black man, was killed by a member of law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Emmett Till. The list goes on and on. Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference as Commissioner and relocating to Chicago, my family had lived full-time in the Minneapolis area for over 15 years as I worked as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League. Our kids were raised in Minnesota and attended school in Minnesota before leaving for college and the people of the great state of Minnesota are part of the fabric of our entire family. As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement. We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement.

These outrageous claims against the police were made by the same political hack who ended this year’s football season. How often does the Commissioner pray for his family’s interactions with law enforcement? How many times has his family interacted with law enforcement? Did the Minnesota Vikings hire police to protect their fans and players during games? What the hell exactly was Warren ranting about?

If the Big Ten Chancellors were doing their job they would have fired Warren the day he wrote his diatribe about the police. Instead these ignoramuses kept him on long enough to end the fall football season.

Warren claims:

“The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts,” Warren wrote in his first public comments since announcing the league’s decision on Aug. 11. “Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

Apparently the great medical schools of the Big Ten couldn’t find a single doctor who could read and interpret the data related to COVID-19. Maybe a picture is better for these intellectuals:

Look at the line for the number of deaths related to those under the age of 24 (for the Big Ten Chancellors this would be every single football player in the Big Ten).

That’s right – basically no deaths at all related to COVID-19 for individuals under the age 24. Perhaps someone should share with these sharp shooters that the athletes in the Big Ten are not over age 85!

Maybe someone should tell the Chancellors who are evidently talking too much in class that children are seven times more likely to die from the flu than the coronavirus!

No it’s clear. Politics has taken over the Big Ten Conference. The Chancellors are liberal hacks like their Commissioner most likely hoping to some day make it to an Ivy League school. They are so smart they don’t understand who their base is and what it wants.

The families and fans of the Big Ten, like all Americans, want the truth and actions based on the truth. We have all had enough of liberal politicians taking over everything and making a total mess of it.

But then again, maybe these Chancellors aren’t hacks, maybe they are just plain stupid. What other organization that’s made up of 14 entities calls itself the Big Ten?

