https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4108c04dec887547a36544
Bellal Ahmad, 29, had been racing another car at 76mph in a 30mph zone before causing the collision in Stoke-on-Trent. The mother and her daughter survived but suffered serious injuries….
The stunning home at 31 Coolong Road, Vaucluse in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was sold for an eye-watering price in the ‘high $30million range’….
In June 2018 President Trump signed a commutation for 63-year-old Alice Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Alice Johnson was later released from prison and…
Santa Cruz fire agencies say they are not getting enough help from the state, which admits it is struggling with too many fires and not enough resources….
Kristin Urquiza delivered a powerful indictment of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, blaming the president for her father’s death….