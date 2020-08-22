https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/513251-black-man-in-louisiana-dies-after-shot-11-times-and-tased-by-police

A Black man in Lafayette, La., died Friday after reportedly being shot 11 times and tased by law enforcement, Louisiana State Police confirmed to The Hill.

The agency identified the man killed as Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette. A witness told the Daily Advertiser Pellerin appeared to be carrying a knife when he was tased and was walking away from police and toward a convenience store.

Video footage of the incident was posted to twitter early Saturday.

Lafayette La PD Shoot Citizen He is currently hospitalized. I’m posting this video before the police & the media tell us everything about this man, before they name the government officials who shot him. I’m posting this because he is human, & the government shot him. Repeatedly pic.twitter.com/TLusM2pKlN — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) August 22, 2020

Six officers pointed guns at him and by the time he reached the door of the Shell gas station where he was shot nearly a dozen times.

“When I heard the gunshots, I couldn’t hold my phone like I was first filming,” witness Rickasha Montgomery told the Advertiser.

“I feel kind of scared about it. I’m traumatized. You’re so used to hearing about this, but I never thought I would experience it.”

Pellerin was taken to a local hospital where he eventually died. Louisiana State Police is reportedly investigating the shooting.

Updated 7:55 p.m.

