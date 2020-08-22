https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/bosses-demand-right-fire-workers-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine/

(DAILY STAR) Bosses are demanding the right to sack workers who refuse the coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Small businesses are rallying together to push for the right to fire those who refuse the vaccine as it will not be made compulsory.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the signing of an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Australia to secure the promising Oxford University vaccine candidate, reports Daily Mail.

