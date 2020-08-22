https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f41f7d04dec887547a36ec0
Springfield Police said Friday they are seeking help identifying the man who hugged a customer at a Walmart in Springfield, Massachusetts, and told them he gave them coronavirus….
Adam Haner (right) was with his girlfriend, Tammie Martin (left), when he was beaten unconscious by a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, last Sunday evening….
The 4.9 magnitude quake occurred about 1pm AEST on Sunday about 100km south of Charters Towers, according to Geoscience Australia….
Hundreds of shoppers have ignored social distancing measures to cram into stores and buy groceries across Melbourne, with retailers unable to control customers….
A rumbling volcano in western Indonesia on Sunday unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes. Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra, one of Indonesia’s main isl…