On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that one thing the Democratic National Convention “did not do is go to the heart of this electorate, which is working-class voters in the Upper Midwest. It’s sort of mind-boggling to me.”

Brooks said that the DNC created “genuine enthusiasm for Joe Biden.” And praised the Biden campaign for sticking with their theory “that the country is exhausted and wants a uniter. And they ignore Twitter. They ignored a lot of the left-right thing. They just pursued that theory.”

He continued, “What they did not do is go to the heart of this electorate, which is working-class voters in the Upper Midwest. It’s sort of mind-boggling to me. In 2016, Hillary Clinton made a colossal error by ignoring those voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and such places. And if the Democrats lose those states again, the indictment — and a correct indictment — will be that they made the exact same mistake in 2020 as they made in 2016. And I think it’s just because they don’t have the vocabulary or the cultural knowledge to know how to talk to those voters. I just think there are not enough people in the Democratic Party who emerge from those communities and know what concerns them and know how to talk to them.”

Brooks also criticized Democrats for not mentioning China enough.

