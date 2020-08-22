https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/remarkable-joe-biden-delivered-speech-gave-2008-less-senile-video/

This is remarkable.

Sleepy Joe gave the same speech in 2020 as he did in 2008.

This is just uncanny.

Via Power Tie:

This is unbelievable. Same exact speech. pic.twitter.com/doY5R6QqKA — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) August 22, 2020

No wonder he was comfortable.

No wonder why Joe looked comfortable with his speech Thursday he’s been giving it a since 2008 !!and yet to deliver on any off it..watch https://t.co/rRrlrBMXqE — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 22, 2020

Sad. Joe rehashed their old lies in new speech.

Desperate Democrats embarrass themselves revealing NO NEW IDEAS, unpopular platform, and a farce campaign of only hateful ‘Trump Bad’. — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) August 22, 2020

