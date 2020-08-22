https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/remarkable-joe-biden-delivered-speech-gave-2008-less-senile-video/
This is remarkable.
Sleepy Joe gave the same speech in 2020 as he did in 2008.
This is just uncanny.
Via Power Tie:
This is unbelievable. Same exact speech. pic.twitter.com/doY5R6QqKA
— Power Tie (@realPowerTie) August 22, 2020
No wonder he was comfortable.
No wonder why Joe looked comfortable with his speech Thursday he’s been giving it a since 2008 !!and yet to deliver on any off it..watch https://t.co/rRrlrBMXqE
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 22, 2020
Sad. Joe rehashed their old lies in new speech.
Desperate Democrats embarrass themselves revealing NO NEW IDEAS, unpopular platform, and a farce campaign of only hateful ‘Trump Bad’.
— Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) August 22, 2020