https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-governor-failed-take-promised-pay-cut-newspaper-finds/

(FOX NEWS) California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been drawing his full monthly salary despite asking state workers in May to take a pay cut to alleviate the state’s burden in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Though elected state officials are exempt from such pay cuts, Newsom pledged that he would voluntarily slash his salary when he asked state workers to make that same sacrifice.

But a Thursday report from the Sacramento Bee revealed that Newsom has continued drawing his full monthly salary of $17,479.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

