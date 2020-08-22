https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-activist-demands-people-cave-to-demands

A Black Lives Matter activist in Chicago warned this week that if city leaders do not cave to the movement’s demands, then residents should prepare to “get ran over.”

The activist blasted Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, for “not protecting the black women in this city,” claiming Lightfoot’s response to police brutality has been to “sic her dogs on us” — a reference to the Chicago Police Department — and “beat us and arrest us and steal our lives from us.”

“We see you for who you are — you’re not fooling anybody,” the activist went on to say, accusing Lightfoot of “creating problems in black and brown communities to protect white people.”

That’s when the activist threatened city residents.

“This is our city, our city, and we’re taking this s*** back. Point back. Period. End of discussion,” she said. “We have demands and they need to be met and I feel like I’ve been saying this too much.”

“We’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not,” she went on to say. “You can listen to us or you can get ran over. And that’s all I have to say.”

As TheBlaze previously reported, Black Lives Matter activists in Chicago do not believe rioters should face consequences for the mass looting that occurred in the city several weeks ago, which caused an estimated $60 million in damages.

In fact, Black Lives Matter organizer Ariel Atkins justified the looting and rioting as “reparations” to which he said the black community is entitled.

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Atkins said, WMAQ-TV reported. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” Atkins added. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

