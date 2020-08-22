https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f41e9c04dec887547a36e13
Aussie expats living abroad have taken advantage of their freedom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many travelling to idyllic locations like Greece and Spain….
A four-day High Court hearing will begin in New Zealand on Monday, and will likely end with Brenton Tarrant given life in prison over the Christchurch mosque attack in March, 2019….
Black Lives Matter activists took to the streets in Chicago Saturday to demonstrate in several controversial ways….
Heidi Russell, who lives in Manhattan’s West Village, said that on Saturday, a city judge ordered her to keep living with Kate Gladstone, 44, who was supposed to be a short-term renter….
Lizzy Rose dismissed her symptoms in a video and said in a scratchy voice she was simply tired after battling a Freemason god of the underworld in a forest in Victoria….