https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-blm-militant-issues-threat-demands-need-met-can-listen-us-get-ran-video/

A Black Lives Matter militant in Chicago this week issued what many have interpreted as a terroristic threat.

Taylor Norwood this week unleashed on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference for allowing the police to arrest her ‘innocent friends’ who were just exercising their Fist Amendment right.

Norwood accused Lightfoot of protecting the whites in North Chicago from blacks in Southside Chicago by blocking off exits to the north following back-to-back weekends of BLM terrorists looting Magnificent Mile.

“This is our city and we’re taking our shit back!” Norwood said. “We have demands and they need to be met and I feel like I’ve been saying this too much — we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission — or not! You can listen to us or you can get ran over.”

WATCH (language warning):

.#BlackLivesMatter activist in Chicago: “We have demands and they need to be met … we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not. … You can listen to us or you can get ran over.” pic.twitter.com/yEXFT4LOv9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2020

In June Black Lives Matter greater New York Chair Hawk Newsome issued a terroristic threat during his appearance on Fox News.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.. I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” said Hawk Newsome.

Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview earlier this summer.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist and nothing is ever done about their open threats of violence and extortion.

