https://justthenews.com/government/security/coalition-forces-transfer-their-section-camp-taji-iraqi-security-forces?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The American-led international coalition on Sunday transferred its portion of Camp Taji near Baghdad to Iraqi security forces, U.S. military officials announced.

The transfer was long planned, and occurred in a ceremony Aug. 23, according to officials from Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

“This is truly a historic day,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman, the task force deputy commander said in a statement. The camp for six years was a training site for Coalition partners to train members of the Iraqi military, he noted, and have enabled Iraqi forces to train themselves.

“From this day forward, the [Iraqi Security Forces] will take full responsibility for the facilities and programs at Taji and continue to use the site to lead and conduct training as part of the mission to defeat Daesh remnants,” Ekman said.

As part of the transfer, the coalition ceded $347 million in equipment and property to the Government of Iraq, U.S. military officials said. About 300 coalition personnel have left the base, with more to follow.

The base, located north of Baghdad, in recent months was the target of enemy rocket attacks. In March, the attacks reportedly killed two Americans and one British soldier, and more than a dozen injured.

