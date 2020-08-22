https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/antifa-pelts-portland-police-with-balloons-filled-with-feces/

Antifa rioters clashed with police last night in Portland, Oregon — hurling railroad spikes and balloons filled with feces at officers. This is sickening. It’s past time for law enforcement to put down this open rebellion.

“Yes. Feces filled balloons were thrown at officers last night,” police told television station KXL.

Police posted a photo to their Twitter account.

“Not sure whose job it was to make these….Just when we thought we had seen it all in over 80 days,” they wrote.

