Germany’s WELT reports (via Google Translate):

After the disaster in the port of Beirut, Hezbollah was suspected of having been involved in the storage of the explosive ammonium nitrate. Now WELT has exclusive information from Western secret services. According to this, the militia bought large quantities of the dangerous substance.

WELT shares the following:

After the devastating explosion in Beirut the week before last, there were numerous indications that Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah militia repeatedly operated with the chemical that triggered the detonation in the Lebanese capital: ammonium nitrate, a salt that is used as an explosive, but also can be used for making fertilizer.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has since vehemently denied that his organization had anything to do with the chemical supply that caused the explosion. However, according to information from Western intelligence agencies that is available to WELT, Hezbollah in Lebanon received large deliveries of ammonium nitrate, which are closely related to the material detonated in Beirut.

As far as we know, the explosion was triggered on August 4, when a stock of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire, which had been stored in a hall in the port of Beirut since the end of 2013 or beginning of 2014. Who exactly had it delivered and who was responsible for the storage is currently being determined.

But according to the intelligence information that was made available to WELT, Hezbollah had considerable quantities of ammonium nitrate delivered to Lebanon at precisely that time. The Kuds unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, i.e. the part of those paramilitaries responsible for foreign operations, which also have a key political position in Iran , is said to have been responsible for the transport.