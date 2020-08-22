https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/damn-straight-nigel-farage/

Posted by Kane on August 22, 2020 11:31 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Nigel Farage tells Raheem Kassam — “Trump’s base is still very highly motivated. I think he will win in November, but the early mail-in voting is potentially a dark cloud on the horizon.”

Read full story and quotes at National Pulse…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...