David N. Bossie, the president of Citizens United, told the “Todd Starnes Show” on Monday that the Democrat Party is once again trying to accuse President Trump of election interference, but this time it is trying to sell allegations that Trump is somehow manipulating the U.S. Postal Service.

Bossie’s interview on the program was wide-ranging. He said the Democratic National Convention on Monday night is a “socialist, left-wingers” dream and said politics have descended from an honest debate on various issues to personal insults and outright hatred. He said “Trump Derangement Syndrom” is a real thing and the entire party is nearly blinded in their dislike for the president.

Todd Starnes, the radio host, said the mainstream media wants the American public to believe that Trump just “out of the blue” declared war on the USPS. Starnes said former President Obama pulled 14,000 postal boxes off the streets and he wondered aloud if that makes Biden, his former vice president, a racist.

Bossie said the USPS has been “broken for years” and the business model has failed. There are a number of reasons the USPS is on the ropes, but he pointed to the increase in costs and the digitalization of the economy. Trump said he was going to fundamentally change Washington and he is making good on the promise by– among other things– trying to restructure the post office. He said Democrats are trying to frame that effort in a way that benefits their “political machine.”

Starnes estimated that unless there is some kind of “serious voter fraud” 2020 is Trump’s to lose. Trump has long held that universal mail-in ballots invite the probability of widespread fraud.

Bossie stressed that this election will come down to voters who believe in freedom and those who believe in tyranny. He said there are many Americans who do not agree with all of Trump’s comments, but the alternative is Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Bossie said the two would lead the Democrat Party to the extreme left. He pointed to the roster of speakers who will be coming to bat for Biden on Monday night, including Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He even criticized former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who will be making an appearance on Biden’s behalf. He called Kasich a “professional self-promoter.”

