https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2020/08/22/dems-pin-election-hopes-on-joe-biden-the-therapist-for-hysterical-women-with-tds-n825747

The entire theme of the Democrat National Convention seemed to be, “vote for Joe Biden, because he will soothe your troubled soul.” Each cheesy montage was geared to convince you that Joe Biden is the most empathetic man on the planet and that’s what we all need right now. Their target audience was clearly women who are out of their minds with rage and terror because Donald Trump sends mean tweets.

These are the people who truly believe Trump is planning on putting them in concentration camps, that he supports white supremacists, and that he puts children in cages (that Obama built). They are not rational by any stretch of the imagination. Part of Biden’s speech stood out to me as telling.

I know the deep black hole that opens up in your chest — that you feel your whole being is sucked into it. I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can be sometimes…The best way through pain and loss and grief is to find purpose.”

At that moment it clicked. He’s going after the Zoloft and Xanax crowd. It’s not a bad strategy. Those are his most active supporters who are most likely to vote. They are the ones screaming at the sky in terror and anger because their candidate didn’t win in 2016.

[embedded content]

Is there any chance that any of these people were going to vote for Trump? I don’t think so. In order to beat the very popular president, the Biden team needs to reach out to some of the people who voted for Trump in 2016. Instead of doing that, they stuck to their guns and called Trump supporters racists, white supremacists, homophobic, misogynistic, and other nasty insults. For people who claim to accept everyone, they really hate us.

Greg Gutfeld had a good montage of all the Trump hate that is not going to play well with people in the middle.

[embedded content]

While empathy might be a soothing strategy for the already-convinced, it was so out of tune with what’s going on in the streets of America. It takes a lot of nerve to claim to be the empathetic party when radical elements within it are currently burning down cities and beating people unconscious in the streets without consequence.

Where is the empathy for the citizens of Portland whose properties and businesses are being destroyed? As Gutfeld pointed out, no one at the convention even mentioned the riots. We all know that the people rioting are Democrats agitating for Democrat wish list items, like reparations and the destruction of statues and “equal justice” which comes in the form of mob action against innocent bystanders like this guy.

Body Cam footage of suspected Keese Love violently assaulting an innocent man in downtown Portland at the intersection of Taylor & Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Qpw7rPou66 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

These are Biden voters. These are the radical foot soldiers Democrats use to do their dirty work and cause hatred and division in America. These are not squads of deplorable Trump supporters. But we are to believe that if we put Democrats in charge, everyone will love one another and we will all live happily ever after. Sure.

While single women with anxiety disorders may find Biden’s shtick comforting, I think most normal people look at the burning cities and the bleeding people on the ground and think what we need is a tough-on-crime, badass who will stop this lawlessness. We all know who that is. We’ve seen what federal troops can do to quell riots in minutes. All that is needed to stop this is the will to follow through.

But in Democrat cities, the complicit governors and mayors aren’t even prosecuting the rioters. They don’t want it stopped. They want the chaos and the unrest to continue. Meanwhile, they go on TV and lie to you about how caring and empathetic they are to the common man. They bring out children with disabilities to tug on your heartstrings and pretend to care about them for a few minutes. Meanwhile, children with disabilities in their states haven’t been able to get their support services through school since March because of Democrat lockdowns.

Can enough Americans see through the sham? I hope so. Although, I have a nagging fear that even some sane people are simply tired of all the fighting and are longing for peace, even if it’s a false peace promised by a doddering old man who lies compulsively.

You can always count on Democrats to accuse their opponents of what they are actually doing. When they say “coronavirus didn’t have to be as bad as it is,” you can be assured they are telling the truth. But it’s not Trump’s fault, it’s theirs. It seems to me that their long-term strategy was to traumatize America so badly that even Joe Biden would look like a good bet. A traumatized nation might seek out the comforting Grandfather figure even though they probably wouldn’t trust him to drive a car or take a walk alone.

We’re all hovering at the edge of sanity after months of lockdown, closed schools, forced masking, no social activities, constant fear-mongering in the press, having lost the right to worship, the right to work, suffering the loss of incomes and enduring record unemployment. America is in serious pain and that’s exactly what they needed to sell you Joe Biden. It might even work.

Isn’t that convenient?