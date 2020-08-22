https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/devastating-news-democrats-alice-johnson-will-speak-rnc-north-carolina/

In June 2018 President Trump signed a commutation for 63-year-old Alice Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Alice Johnson was later released from prison and reunited with her family.

The 63-year-old grandmother wore all white as she ran to family members waiting to greet her with hugs.

Alice Johnson spent over 20 years behind bars.

Watch the emotional reunion as she hugs family members outside of a prison for the first time in decades.

VIDEO:

Alice Johnson, the moment she was released from prison and reunited with her family pic.twitter.com/qRi9HhI0JY — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) June 6, 2018

Alice Johnson first thanked her “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” and cited Philippians 4:13.

Johnson then screamed “Hallelujah!” and thanked President Trump and Kim Kardashian, whom she called her “little angel.”

VIDEO:

Alice Johnson thanks President Trump, Kim Kardashian upon being released from prison: “Thank you for giving me another chance at life, and restoring me to my family!” pic.twitter.com/TR1g6FjNE0 — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) June 6, 2018

Alice Johnson has not been silent since her release from prison.

In February 2020 Alice Johnson starred in an absolutely amazing ad that played during the Super Bowl.

It was unforgettable.

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Next week Alice Johnson will speak at the RNC Convention in North Carolina.

This is devastating news for Democrats.

President produces results for black Americans.

Democrats just talk and abuse black Americans.

The New York Post reported:

Alice Johnson, the grandmother freed from prison by President Trump at Kim Kardashian’s urging, will speak next week at the Republican National Convention. “I’ll be there talking about criminal justice reform, that is my main mission,” Johnson told the Daily Beast. “I’m there because I’ve been affected by our criminal justice system, and that’s my mission.” Johnson, 65, was sentenced to life without parole in 1997 for her role in a drug-dealing ring. Trump commuted her sentence to time served in June 2018 following a visit from Kardashian. Trump often reflects positively on his decision to free Johnson and sought her advice on other inmates to release. Trump advisers, and even some opponents, say he could boost support among minorities by talking about criminal justice reform, including his role in passing the 2018 First Step Act, which implemented various prison reforms and sentencing reductions and expanded compassionate release.

