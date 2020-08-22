https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/director-says-wonder-woman-1984-villain-partly-inspired-donald-trump/

(BREITBART) The villain in the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 is partly inspired by Donald Trump, director Patty Jenkins revealed in an interview with ScreenRant.

“He’s one of them,” Jenkins said when asked if Trump was an influence on the character of antagonist Maxwell Lord, who is played by Pedro Pascal. “I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is, but I’m not trying to make… We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan.”

Jenkins insisted that the film is not political and the character is more inspired by Trump the business mogul.

