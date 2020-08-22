https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dnc-hollywood-after-party-was-cringeworthy/

The only message they had at the D convention was that Trump is not up to the job.

I don’t know WTF they are smoking over there at DNC headquarters.

But if you remember in 2016 they Also said he wasn’t up for the job, They were WRONG .

They said he would get us into war. WRONG

They said markets would crash. WRONG

They said he couldn’t create that many jobs. WRONG

They said he couldn’t negotiate with other countries. WRONG

They said the economy would be in shambles. WRONG

They said he could never get elected President. WRONG

And again THEY ARE WRONG!

Stupid DemoRATS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

