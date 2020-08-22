https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-national-convention-rnc/2020/08/22/id/983426

The Republican National Convention is going to display an “elegance” the Democratic National Convention lacked, and the words “under God” in every reciting of the pledge of allegiance, according to Eric Trump on Newsmax TV.

“We’re gonna have an elegance that they didn’t have,” Eric Trump told “Saturday Report.“

“I’m not a snob, but this is this is serious stuff, you know, the presidency of the United States, and when you when you have the scenes, what I can tell you is our convention is going to be beautiful.”

Eric Trump announced he will speak 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, day two of the four-day convention capped by President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night from the White House lawn.

“You’re gonna see a lot of patriotism as well, you’re gonna have the pledge of allegiance and ‘under God’ will be in there, Carl,” Eric Trump told host Carl Higbie. “You’re gonna see a lot of American flags. In fact, the stage it you’re gonna see some of us on is one of the most beautiful things you’ve ever seen, and we’ll make this country very, very proud that much I can tell you.”

Eric Trump’s “under God” remark is a result of two individual caucuses speaking at the virtual DNC leaving those words out of their reciting of the pledge of allegiance, including the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and LGBTQ caucus meeting, according to reports. Neither was televised nationally, but they did appear in online meetings during the convention.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

