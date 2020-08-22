https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-fact-checkers-run-cover-biden-godless-democrats-claim-dnc-not-remove-phrase-god-pledge-allegiance/

The fake news ‘fact checkers’ are running political interference and acting as Biden’s political protectors.

Far left ‘fact checkers’ such as Snopes, Politifact, Lead Stories and AP claimed on Saturday that the DNC never removed the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance in response to Trump’s tweet.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” Trump said Saturday morning.

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

The Gateway Pundit provided two separate videos of DNC moderators saying the Pledge of Allegiance this week and omitting “under God.”

Fun fact: The phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954 in response to the Marxist threat at the time — no wonder why the Marxist Democrats want to omit the phrase.

Example number one: A moderator omitted “under God” during a DNC LGBTQ Caucus meeting this week.

WATCH:

It’s amusing to see the “fact checkers” running around insisting that it’s false that the DNC omitted “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. Here’s one example. This is Joe Biden’s party. pic.twitter.com/jvOloBMevX — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 22, 2020

Example number two: A Muslim moderator omitted “under God” during a DNC Caucus and Council Meeting of Muslim delegates and Allies Assembly.

WATCH:

And another example of the DNC omitting “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. This is Joe Biden’s party. pic.twitter.com/880IClPlOb — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 22, 2020

Far left Twitter jumped into the fray and helped Biden as well.

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

The fact checkers claimed that although at least two recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance at individual caucus meetings omitted the phrase “under God” during the DNC, the phrase was included during every recitation of the pledge before each night’s events.

