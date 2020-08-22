https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-deep-state-crippling-efforts-to-release-ccp-virus-vaccine-before-election-day-trump_3471577.html

President Donald Trump blamed the “deep state” or others at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for delaying the availability of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine before Nov. 3, the day of the 2020 general election.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” he wrote in a Twitter post early morning Saturday. “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

“Deep state” is a term used to describe a shadow government that works with the media and other dark forces from behind the scenes to advance their interests.

It’s unclear who the president was referring to in his post. Trump tagged Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner, in his post. Trump nominated Hahn, then chief medical executive at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, to be the head of FDA in November 2019. The Senate confirmed his nomination one month later.

The FDA didn’t respond to an email request for comment.

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks about the new CCP virus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, as Vice President Mike Pence listens, in Washington, on April 24, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Hahn said during an Aug. 11 interview with CNN that his agency will not compromise its scientific principles in reviewing CCP virus vaccine clinical trial data.

“Let me assure you that we will not cut corners,” he said. “All of our decisions will continue to be based on good science and the same careful deliberative processes we have always used when reviewing medical products.”

The CCP virus, also known as novel coronavirus, causes the disease COVID-19 and originated from Wuhan city in China, infecting over 23 million people and claiming the lives of more than 796,000 outside China, according to government data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese regime claimed that there are only 89,642 infections and 4,710 deaths inside China, a highly doubtful figure.

It’s widely reported that the Chinese regime covered up the outbreak and refused to share information with other countries.

In America, more than 5.6 million people have reportedly been infected and over 175,000 have reportedly died from the disease. It has become a highly political issue leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden frequently uses the COVID-19 death toll to attack Trump’s presidency. Meanwhile, the current president is trying to balance between controlling the pandemic and maintaining economic health. Trump put vaccine availability as one of the top priorities of his administration.

Currently, three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials.

Under White House orders, federal health agencies and the Defense Department are carrying out a plan dubbed Operation Warp Speed to deliver 300 million vaccine doses on a compressed timeline. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared on Wednesday that the FDA doesn’t have the authority to regulate lab-developed tests for any condition including COVID-19, differing from the procedures amid H1N1 pandemic in 2009 and the Zika outbreak in 2015 and 2016.

More than 100 million doses of a vaccine expectedly to be available before the end of the year and 500 million doses ready shortly thereafter, Trump said during a White House press briefing on Aug. 14.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said in July that he’s “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine will be available by the end of this year. But the availability of a large amount of doses will have to wait until early 2021.

“It is likely that in the beginning of next year we would have tens of millions of doses available … as we get into 2021, several months in, you would have vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States,” he said during an interview with Washington Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

