https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/gang-teens-accused-robbery-murder-n-c-girl-media-silent/

(NATIONAL FILE) Four black teenagers have been charged in relation to the murder and robbery of 17-year-old Veronica Baker in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Baker, a recent graduate of Garner High School near Raleigh, North Carolina, was found shot inside her car in a Bojangle’s parking lot by a passer-by at 8PM on Saturday night. The door was wide open and the vehicle was still running, according to the 911 caller. “She’s not breathing. I’ve tried to shake her,” the caller said. “No response, nothing.”

Devin Cordell Jones, 17, was subsequently arrested on Tuesday night, along with Keyshara Deans, 19, Tyreek Rogers, 18, and Neziyha Collins, 19. Jones was charged with Baker’s murder, while the other three teenagers have been charged with felony accessory for assisting Jones in attempting to flee from North Carolina.

