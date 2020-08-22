https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/22/gop-blasts-pelosi-for-dem-conspiracy-that-is-endangering-usps-officials/

In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

House Republicans blasted Democrats this week for pushing a conspiracy about the USPS.

That conspiracy has resulted in the USPS officials being doxxed and harassed, according to the GOP, because of the “fabricated attacks” on the agency, the GOP members said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY), wrote. a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling her to “immediately stop promoting irresponsible and baseless conspiracy theories.”

From Fox News:

McCarthy, Scalise and Comer said that the “personal information of USPS leadership was recently posted online by malicious actors, allowing protestors to approach and harass them at their homes.” “This behavior is directly motivated by the fabricated attacks on the USPS that you have spearheaded and is now unnecessarily endangering the safety of hard working public servants,” they wrote [….] “Irresponsible tactics used by Democrats that vilify the efforts of senior USPS leadership have regrettably led to malicious actors publishing the personal information of the entire Postal Board and the Postmaster General over the weekend,” they wrote, noting it puts them “in danger from those who believe the baseless conspiracy theories promoted by Democratic leaders in Congress.” [….] Americans should have confidence that each vote counts, regardless of whether they vote in person or by mail in the 2020 election,” they wrote. “Your completely unfounded and baseless attacks on the USPS not only undermine the confidence and integrity of our election system, but also puts the safety of USPS public servants at risk.” They added: “You must stop promoting misinformation campaigns immediately to prevent further serious damage to the reputation and physical security of the USPS employees and the integrity of the 2020 election.”

🚨 USPS leaders have been doxxed and harassed at their homes by radical protesters motivated by Pelosi’s fabricated attacks. Dems’ insane conspiracy theories and political games have real world consequences. Our letter to Pelosi demanding they stop before someone gets hurt ↓ pic.twitter.com/rwonteQw9x — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 20, 2020

Democrats spread this conspiracy against President Donald Trump claiming he was defunding and harassing the USPS in order to steal the election. Not leaving aside the fact this was nonsense and doesn’t even make sense. But it’s actually the Democrats with their own conspiracy who are harassing the USPS and its officials, undermining confidence in the election. They are literally doing what they accuse Trump of.

One of the people who was harassed as a result of the Democrats’ conspiracy was the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has had noisy radical ‘protesters’ show up at this home, trying to annoy him over this.

That didn’t stop him from blowing apart the conspiracy on Friday, however, in his testimony before the Senate.

Democrats need to be held accountable for their actions which are endangering people, not only with this conspiracy, but in their support of violent leftists and for actually encouraging unrest.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley literally calls for the targeting of GOP officials, applying pressure to them, and “unrest in the streets.”

Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting of GOP officials with “unrest in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/b5SPKy9rDJ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 15, 2020

