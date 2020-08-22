https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-false-covid-19-claims

Facing rock-bottom expectations, Joe Biden took to the stage on the final night of the Democratic National Convention to formally accept his nomination as the candidate hoping to unseat Donald Trump in November. Unsurprisingly, Biden repeatedly referenced the “return to normalcy” theme of his campaign, offering himself as an alternative to the Left’s perception of Trump. As a Trojan horse for the radical Left with Kamala Harris waiting impatiently in the wings, Biden is unable to maintain the false facade of “moderation” by discussing policy positions in detail. This leaves him with two options: honesty or distraction. COVID-19 is the Democrat’s preferred topic of distraction.

Applying their mantra of “never waste a good crisis,” the Democrats have been working overtime to spin the staggering impact of COVID-19 — both the health and economic impact — to be the result of Trump’s supposed ineptitude. During his speech, Biden made repeated jabs along this line of attack. He claimed that “science” was on the ballot, that the United States has “by far the worst performance of any nation on earth,” and that his “first step” will be to “get control of the virus.”