We know that woke satirist extraordinaire has been keeping a list of all the things that we’re finding out are racist, from master bedrooms to the Masters golf tournament to two plus two equaling four. Here are two more for her list: ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ are racist, and we can’t even imagine what that makes the ‘Alien vs. Predator’ movies.

Author Tamari Kitossa, an associate professor of sociology at Brock University, has a very long piece detailing how the movies perpetuate racism.

Alien and Predator are now racist pic.twitter.com/w7IsNDzKg4 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) August 20, 2020

OK, you’ve got us. How?

Why has there been considerable tolerance among the silent majority of white people for animal-like, demonic representations of Black people in media and popular culture? The short answer is that we are dealing with a culture of domination. It is a culture that thrives on the sexualized demonization of Black people. Two examples of this are Ridley Scott’s Alien, which comports with the trope of Black women as alien breeders and Predator, written by brothers Jim and John Thomas, that riffs on images of Black men as dreadlocked, violent and superhuman. … It is now so fundamental a mythology in the white imagination that hardly any amount of contrary evidence can dislodge it. Enduring narratives about Black family pathology — particularly that of the overbearing and single Black mother — have led to damaging representations of Black women.

So, to be clear, we’re working from the assumption that the Xenomorphs, because they’re black, and the Predators, who have dreadlocks, represent black people. And the alien queen from “Aliens” in particular represents the white person’s view of the single black mother.

Of course! How could I’ve missed it! — Del0Nova (@Del0Nova) August 20, 2020

I’m glad I bought those on Blu-Ray before Disney vaulted them. — Nerdserker (@Nerdserker1) August 20, 2020

Same here! — Drew Manning (@DrewManning) August 20, 2020

Sis was the best part of AVP! pic.twitter.com/8KEekyGP12 — InsertUsernameHere (@madiej19) August 20, 2020

This… Says a lot about the author of this — Bagel (@Bagelwcheese) August 20, 2020

“WHO DO YOU MEAN BY ‘THEY?'” pic.twitter.com/CG6bXH53bo — Larry King (@larrykingundead) August 20, 2020

I have never watched an Alien or Predator movie and thought “Man, Black people are monsters”. And I’m relatively sure that nobody else, except the author of that article, has either. — Kevin Andrew (@thiskevinandrew) August 20, 2020

Ugh… I can’t stand ‘wokeness’ 🙄 — ᴀʜॐ (@adrianahoyos) August 20, 2020

At this point, I’m just interested in seeing how far they can reach into this empty barrel. — SimpForHire (@SIyBandit) August 20, 2020

