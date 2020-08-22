https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513241-house-passes-25b-bill-to-boost-postal-service

The House on Saturday passed legislation that would prevent the U.S. Postal Service from making any changes to its operations that could slow delivery of mailed-in ballots for this fall’s elections.

The bill passed largely along party lines, 257-150, with 26 Republicans bucking party leaders to support it.

The rare Saturday vote came after Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoyDemocrats say Postal Service delays ‘far worse than previously acknowledged’ Playing politics with the USPS House poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote MORE announced earlier this week that he would suspend cost-cutting measures until after the November elections.

But Democrats argued DeJoy’s announcement fell short and didn’t reverse the measures already enacted that have caused mail delivery delays. Additionally, there’s a clear lack of trust between the Democrats and the postmaster general.

“His comments are one thing; his actions will be another,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention Democrats look to capitalize after Biden’s big moment The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending MORE (D-Calif.). “And that’s why we have this legislation.”

The proposal would prevent the Postal Service from making any operational changes that would result in reduced service – such as removing mail-sorting machines, restricting overtime pay or handling election mail as anything other than first-class for prioritized delivery – until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It would also provide $25 billion for Postal Service operations, which is an amount originally recommended by the agency’s board of governors. House Democrats also included the funding in the $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief package that they passed in May.

“It makes absolutely no sense to implement these dramatic changes in the middle of a pandemic, less than three months before the November elections,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyWhite House threatens veto of Democrats’ Postal Service bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Coronavirus, character and Michelle Obama headline Day 1 for Dems DHS rejects government watchdog finding that top officials were improperly appointed MORE (D-N.Y.), the author of the bill, said during floor debate.

While some GOP lawmakers crossed party lines to vote for the bill, House GOP leaders urged their members to vote against it. And the bill is poised to hit a brick wall in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew report finds top Senate staffers are more diverse than in 2015 but still predominantly white Tensions flare as senators grill postmaster general Republicans are abandoning the states MORE (R-Ky.) has signaled his intention to ignore it.

The White House has also issued a veto threat.

Republicans largely downplayed the impact of DeJoy’s cost-cutting measures, such as removing increasingly unused blue curbside drop boxes, and accused Democrats of promoting a “conspiracy theory.”

“Like the Russia hoax and the impeachment sham, the Democrats have manufactured another scandal for political purposes,” said Rep. James ComerJames (Jamie) R. ComerHouse poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote Clyburn bashes Postal cuts: It’s a service, not a business House Republicans allege Democrats are fabricating USPS crisis MORE (Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

DeJoy, a GOP donor who left the private sector to become postmaster general in June, had overseen measures that included restricting overtime for mail carriers and removing some mail-sorting machines and drop boxes.

Alarm over the resulting mail delivery delays has been compounded by President Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Biden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Warren calls for Postal Service board members to fire DeJoy or resign MORE’s persistent attacks on voting by mail and attempts to sow doubt in its reliability. Trump himself, however, has voted absentee in multiple Florida primary elections this year.

DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday that the Postal Service is “fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time.”

DeJoy further acknowledged the recent delivery delays, including the effect on some veterans’ mail-order prescription medications processed through the Veterans Affairs health system.

“We all feel bad about what the dip in our service, the level, has been,” DeJoy said in response to questioning from Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGOP senator draws fire from all sides on Biden, Obama-era probes Ron Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE (R-Ohio).

DeJoy is also set to be grilled by members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday morning.

Aside from casting ballots by mail, many states also allow for early in-person voting so that people can avoid potential lines at polling places on Election Day while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. Voters also often have the option of receiving a ballot in the mail and then dropping it off in person at the local election office or designated drop box ahead of Election Day.

House Democratic leaders called lawmakers back early from the August recess for a rare weekend session to consider the legislation. They scheduled the vote to fall between the two parties’ conventions: Democrats held theirs this past week to formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Harris laughs off Trump’s attacks in interview: They’re ‘designed to distract’ Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention MORE for the White House, while the GOP event to re-nominate Trump will begin Monday.

Funding for the Postal Service has also been part of negotiations over a coronavirus relief package. But the bipartisan talks have been stalled for weeks, primarily over funding for state and local governments and extending a $600-per-week federal unemployment insurance supplement that expired at the end of July.

More than 100 House Democrats signed onto a letter this week urging leadership to also schedule a vote on Saturday on legislation that would renew the $600 unemployment insurance payments on a timeframe based on econometrics rather than an arbitrary expiration date.

The Heroes Act relief package that House Democrats passed in May would have extended the payments through January 2021.

But Pelosi swatted down the idea of voting Saturday on a standalone unemployment insurance bill, arguing that it could undermine leverage for other aspects of a coronavirus aid package.

“I’m not for splitting it up, except this is an emergency,” Pelosi said, referring to the postal bill. “And it has policy in it that was not in the Heroes Act.”

The White House offered $10 billion for the Postal Service in the negotiations earlier this month, but Republicans have opposed a vote on a standalone postal bill, pressing instead to combine the new funding with money for small businesses, schools and unemployment benefits.

“Is [Pelosi] saying that the Postal Service is more important than unemployed Americans? Is she saying that the Postal Service is more important than help to small businesses?” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPelosi axes idea of Saturday vote on additional COVID relief The Hill’s Morning Report – Obama paints Trump as incapable leader; Harris accepts VP nod Meadows says postmaster general did not discuss pausing changes with Trump MORE told reporters on Capitol Hill on Saturday. “I would hope not, because she’s here doing a very slimmed-down version of a negotiation that took place a few weeks ago when we made the $10 billion offer for postal.”

It’s unclear how the impasse will be resolved. In an ominous sign of things to come, Meadows indicated that the sides haven’t spoken since the talks broke down earlier in the month.

“We haven’t had any talks for weeks,” he said.

