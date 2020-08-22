https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4205e04dec887547a36f9e
Sam Metcalfe, 33, was left paralyzed when he was hit by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Just days later, Priscilla Vasquez, 25, was fatally shot by a bullet intended for somebody else….
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn will join Trump at the Sunday 6pm press conference about the ‘breakthrough.’…
Victoria Police have fined 199 people for breaching coronavirus restrictions and have heard a range of excuses from ‘being bored at home’ to buying chocolate for a friend with diabetes….
Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary, who recently released a book critical of US president….
Several homeless people were spotted on Saturday outside a trendy Downtown Brooklyn hotel that was converted into a shelter as part of a controversial plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio….