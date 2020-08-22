https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huh-liberal-judge-orders-president-trump-pay-court-costs-stormy-daniels-even-though-case-dismissed-court/

Here we go…

Look for more completely ridiculous actions like this against President Trump by the Democrat deep state from now until election day.

A California Superior Court judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels to reimburse her attorneys’ fees in in a case that was dismissed in court.

Stormy’s case was dismissed.

It had no merit.

But Trump has to pay the costs?

It’s not supposed to work that way.

Judge Robert Broadbetl III is a registered Democrat and was appointed to the court by Jerry Brown.

Shocker.

KTLA reported:

A California Superior Court judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to reimburse her attorneys’ fees in the legal battle surrounding her nondisclosure agreement. Clifford, an adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who represented a shell company and a “David Dennison,” which Clifford contends is a pseudonym for Trump. Trump denies the affair occurred. Clifford sued Trump in 2018, seeking to be released from the NDA. In response, Trump and his legal team agreed outside of court not to sue or otherwise enforce the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford’s claims ruled moot, as the NDA had been rendered unenforceable… …In his decision this week, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, finding her the “prevailing party” under California law, despite the case having been dismissed. Broadbelt also rejected an argument by Trump’s attorneys that the President was not liable for the fees because he had not signed the NDA.

This sounds like just another excuse to trash President Trump.

