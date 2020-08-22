https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/raped-top-democrat-donor-know-will-ever-know-evil-hollywood-actress-goes-off-biden-democrats/

This is not good.

The Democrat wall of lies is beginning to crack.

First it was Kim Klacik and her honest portrayal of Democrat rule over African Americans.

Then on Friday Hollywood actress Rose McGowan dropped a huge bomb on the Democrat Party.

McGowan called out Democrats and their support for rapists and sexual deviants.

This was brutal!

McGowan even went after the Democrats’ creepy presidential candidate!

The tweet has over 65,000 likes after 11 hours.

Rose McGowan is taking no prisoners.

She blasted fellow actress Patricia Arquette for her nutty and dishonest response.

Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood. My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me. https://t.co/FJmDHWVpDC — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Go Rose!

