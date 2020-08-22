https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gun-owner-happens/
A lot of us carry a handgun every day. We do it to protect ourselves and our family against the small chance that things go wrong.
Part of carrying a weapon is getting over that initial fear of the weapon. Another fear we have is whether we’ll be able to perform in that split second. That’s why we train and train — and train some more.
Once you get over those fears, there’s another fear a lot of us have: The legal side of using our weapon.
Sometimes, the legal system doesn’t work the way it should. Some people even say the legal system is biased against responsible gun owners.
If there’s a mistake and you get arrested, you’ll be taken to jail while they figure things out. The wheels of justice turn slow. If you don’t have a defense attorney and bail money ready, you could sit in jail for a long time.
TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!