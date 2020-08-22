https://illicitinfo.com/2020/2020/08/22/insider-info-leaks-from-obama-camp-obama-cant-stand-biden-he-thinks-hes-a-joke-obamas-crew-thinks-biden-is-a-damn-fool-says-bongino/

Reports say Obama thinks Biden is a moron.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was discussing Joe Biden this past week and he decided to let his listeners in on some inside information on the relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Bongino still has friends inside the Secret Service who tell him that Obama can’t stand Joe Biden.

]Even though he supports him just so that President Trump does not have four more years in which to erase the Obama legacy (Some say travesty) from the history books. (Plus if Joe Becomes president, consensus would say that Obama is no longer the worst president of all time.)

Bongino says that Obama thinks that Biden is a joke. Not that he thinks that Biden is a bad guy, he just thinks Biden is a joke.

It’s nothing personal, it’s just that Obama thinks that Biden is a moron, an opinion shared by many millions of Americans. He definitely has chutzpah, having Hunter, a Chinese businessman attest to Joe’s honesty at the DNC convention.

Bongino says that is also an opinion that Obama’s crew also have of the former vice president. Joe would put the vice back in the presidency. Obama’s crew thinks that Biden is an utter moron.

Bongino says:

I keep a large network of friends. Some of them I remember from a prior line of work. I’m not talking about law enforcement people either. I’m talking about some people I know who are marginally involved in politics. Who are basically involved for the money, not so much the ideology, so they’re happy to talk. The Obama team thinks Biden is an idiot. Hence in his (Obama’s) speech last night, why Obama in 15 minutes barely mentioned Biden.

Far left wing site Politico has been able to confirm what Bongino says using their own independent sources.Alex Thompson, the Politico article author was a guest oin the the Tucker Carlson Show.

He told Tucker that he has heard the very same stories about the rift between Obama and Biden.

He said that over eight years, the Obama camp looked down at the Biden camp and that they still do right up until today.

