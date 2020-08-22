https://www.dailywire.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-investigation-still-active-ghislaine-maxwell-others-could-face-additional-charges

More charges could be coming for those involved with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested last month for allegedly procuring underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein and for lying about her involvement under oath.

The New York Post reported that the grand jury investigation that resulted in Epstein and Maxwell’s deaths “remains active, according to court papers filed Friday.

“Federal prosecutors in Maxwell’s criminal case revealed the ongoing investigation in a letter urging a judge to block her from filing newly obtained information in civil cases against her,” the outlet reported. “The documents, which Maxwell’s attorneys have called ‘critical new information,’ could jeopardize their ongoing investigation if it is allowed to be filed in the civil cases.”

“As the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has stated publicly, the investigation into the conduct of the defendant in this case and other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein remains active,” prosecutors wrote in the letter sent to the judge.

“The full scope and details of that investigation, however, have not been made public,” the prosecutors added.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the six-count indictment against her and is being held in a New York jail sometimes referred to as a “hellhole.” As The Daily Wire previously reported, Maxwell allegedly believes Epstein was murdered in prison and that she could be next. A federal judge denied her bail “and ordered that she be held at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where she has been held since shortly after her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire,” The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl wrote.

Epstein died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. New York City’s chief medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Earlier this month, eight women saying they were victims of Epstein detailed their encounters with him in a Lifetime documentary titled “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.” The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo reported that one of the alleged victims “recalled Maxwell showing her how to give Epstein a massage, which she said quickly turned into the pair sexually abusing her.

More from Prestigiacomo:

“The younger you look, the better it is,” the victim said, recalling the pair gleefully laughing at her “little girl undies” that had “little hearts on them.” Alleged victim Virginia Giuffre described her first impression of Maxwell as “this really bright, Mary Poppins kind of a figure,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment. During her first encounter with both Maxwell and Epstein, Giuffre was instructed to massage Epstein by the alleged madam. “The massage seemed legitimate at first,” she explained. “Ghislaine grabbed one foot, I grabbed the other, and she says, ‘You always wanna keep one hand on the body when you’re massaging somebody.’” “And then he turns over and the entire thing changed,” Giuffre said. “They said, ‘Take off your clothes.’ I had these little girl undies on, like, little hearts on them, I remember, and they were laughing at that because they liked that. The younger you look, the better it is.” “So I stripped down. Ghislaine stripped down. It turned very sexual. It was abuse right away from both of them,” she added.

