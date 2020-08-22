https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/joe-biden-claiming-he-doesnt-want-to-defund-the-police-but-trump-does-is-making-republicans-roll-their-eyes-while-infuriating-lefties/

There have been cries of “defund the police” coming from the Left for many weeks now, but when it actually comes down to it, how many Democrat politicians will follow through? For example, the mayor of Seattle has vetoed a budget containing less police funding:

Democrat nominee Joe Biden was asked about calls to “defund the police,” and he tried to turn it around on Trump:

Sure, Joe. That must be why the New York City police union (among others) have endorsed Trump. *Eye roll*

Maybe a little of both?

And nobody “reaches” quite like Joe Biden.

However, Biden’s comments are not going over well on the Left.

Enjoy that corner you’ve painted yourself into, Joe!

